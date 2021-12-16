The three branches of the Berkshire Family YMCA will host Splashmas, a festive, fun, splashy way to spread holiday cheer, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19.
After selecting ornaments, children will swim to decorate the trees that the Y will sink in the pool. All swim levels are invited. Non-swimmers must have an adult in the water with them.
Splashmas will take place in 30 minute waves from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Northern Berkshire branch, 22 Brickyard Court, North Adams, and the Bennington (Vt.) Recreation Center, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Pittsfield branch, 292 North St.
Cost is $5 for members, $10 for nonmembers. Register each child individually at bfymca.org.