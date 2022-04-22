Berkshire Family YMCA branches in Pittsfield, North Adams and Bennington, Vt., will host the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Each YMCA branch will offer fun, active play and educational activities.
The Pittsfield event at the First Street Common is sponsored by The Eagle Santa Fund and will include giveaways — from basketballs to bike helmets, whiffle ball and bat sets to hula hoops and sidewalk chalk — as well as music by DJ Champ, games, bouncy houses, face painting, bike safety, make-your-own slime, and more.
Activities at Noel Field, 310 State St., North Adams, will include face painting, bike inspections by Berkshire Outfitters, Touch-a-Truck with the North Adams Fire Department, bouncy house and waterslide, Truly Independent Wrestling, and a food and healthy eating activity with the Clark Art Institute.
The Bennington Recreation Center at 655 Gage St., will offer basketball, kickball, obstacle courses, scavenger hunts, crafts, Green Mountain Camp information, 20+ partner tables, a barbecue lunch, and more. Sponsors include Crescent Manor, Heritage Family Credit Union and Granite Supply Electric Company.
For more information, visit bfymca.org/hkd.