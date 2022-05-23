NAMI Berkshire County, a local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer its first Youth Mental Health Retreat hosted in partnership with Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health and Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
On Thursday, May 26, BHRSD students will have an opportunity to explore and practice self-care as a means to support their mental well-being.
NAMI-BC is actively raising funds to make this pilot program the first of many mental health retreats for local high school students.
To learn more, visit NAMIBC.org or contact NAMI at namibc@namibc.org or 413-443-1666.
The national suicide prevention lifeline is available by phone at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.