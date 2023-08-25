<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Dyslexia Learning Center sets information session

Berkshire Dyslexia Learning Center Inc. is hosting an informational get-together from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in the Athenaeum Room at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.

Discussion topics include dyslexia’s public school accommodation, home schooling options, dyslexia’s medical classification, and Berkshire Dyslexia Learning Center's services.

BDLC offers courses for grades 4 to 12 and GED/HiSET, college and vocational courses. Internet-based classes are available.

For more information, call the BDLC at 413-553-3619, or text 413-212-1830.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

