Berkshire Educational Resources K12 launches new interactive online dashboard for Berkshire County school district data

Berkshire Educational Resources K12 has added an interactive dashboard feature to its website that provides data for the past five years for Berkshire County’s school districts. The dashboard, which can be accessed at berk12.org/dashboard, features continually updated graphic displays on topics related to academics, enrollment, finance and standardized test scores.
“The BERK12 dashboard is a powerful tool that will enable Berkshire County school districts, as well as other organizations and individuals in the region who want to learn more about our schools, to gain easy access to up-to-date data on public education in our region," William Cameron, chair of BERK12 and a former school superintendent said in a prepared statement. "It should help school districts in planning and making well-informed decisions. It should also prove to be an excellent resource for anyone seeking information on key aspects of education in individual districts, as well in Berkshire County as a whole.”
The data can be viewed by district, school, or region. By clicking directly on charts displayed on the dashboard, users can access more in-depth data on specific topics. Information is compiled and analyzed, saving users the time and effort that would be involved in analyzing raw data.
For example, the dashboard can display enrollment figures by by grade, demographic groups, students attending charter schools and patterns for attending an out-of-district school through what is known as school choice. A section devoted to MCAS breaks down student scores by subject area, grade level, race, gender and other categories.
The dashboards were developed in partnership with Open Architects, a data design firm founded by former school district and public service practitioners who were users of educational data in past positions. On the Open Architects website, they describe themselves as “data nerds with a passion for public service.”
BERK12 is a group of local educators, businesses and nonprofit leaders, school and higher education leaders and community members dedicated to strengthening PK-12 education in Berkshire County. Their major areas of focus are research, collaborative projects and public outreach.