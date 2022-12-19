<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Windsor: Wildlife tracker leading workshops

Berkshire Environmental Action Team is offering two separate tracking workshops led by wildlife tracker, naturalist and educator Dan Gardoqui from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Eugene D. Moran Wildlife Management Area located on the border of Windsor and Cheshire.

Space is limited to 10 participants per workshop and cost is $50 per person. To reserve a spot, visit tinyurl.com/4knsf3mp.

For more information, contact Chelsey Simmons at BEAT, 413-464-9402 or chelsey@thebeatnews.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

