Windsor: Wildlife tracker leading workshops

Berkshire Environmental Action Team is offering two separate tracking workshops led by wildlife tracker, naturalist and educator Dan Gardoqui from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Eugene D. Moran Wildlife Management Area located on the border of Windsor and Cheshire.
Space is limited to 10 participants per workshop and cost is $50 per person. To reserve a spot, visit tinyurl.com/4knsf3mp.
For more information, contact Chelsey Simmons at BEAT, 413-464-9402 or chelsey@thebeatnews.org.