<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Watercolor artist exhibiting at Co-op

debbie hanson greene painting

Watercolor painting by Debbie Hanson Greene, whose exhibit, "Farm to Table,'' will be on view for the month of May at the Berkshire Food Co-op in Great Barrington. 

 Photo provided by Debbie Hanson Greene

“Farm to Table,” a watercolor exhibition of Berkshire landscapes and still-life paintings created by Berkshire native Debbie Hanson Greene, will be on display from May 1 to 31, at the Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St.

The exhibition celebrates life in the Berkshires, including its strong farming tradition. A reception with the artist will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

Greene’s work has been accepted in juried exhibitions at The Torpedo Factory in Virginia and the Maryland Art League. Since returning to the Berkshires in 2007, she has been invited to show at the New Marlborough Meeting House Gallery, Berkshire Co-op and Marketplace Café, among other locations.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all