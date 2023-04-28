Great Barrington: Watercolor artist exhibiting at Co-op

“Farm to Table,” a watercolor exhibition of Berkshire landscapes and still-life paintings created by Berkshire native Debbie Hanson Greene, will be on display from May 1 to 31, at the Berkshire Food Co-op, 34 Bridge St.
The exhibition celebrates life in the Berkshires, including its strong farming tradition. A reception with the artist will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
Greene’s work has been accepted in juried exhibitions at The Torpedo Factory in Virginia and the Maryland Art League. Since returning to the Berkshires in 2007, she has been invited to show at the New Marlborough Meeting House Gallery, Berkshire Co-op and Marketplace Café, among other locations.