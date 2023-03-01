<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: Green Drinks program on weasel family

The Berkshire Green Drinks gathering sponsored by Berkshire Environmental Action Team will meet Wednesday, March 8, in-person and via Zoom.

The in-person gathering begins at 5 p.m. at Shire Breu-Hous inside The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave., and the presentation will begin at 6 p.m. upstairs at the Stationery Factory and via Zoom.

MassWildlife biologist Nathan Buckhout will discuss Mustelids, otherwise known as the weasel family.

RSVP to the in-person event at March-2023-Berks-Green-Drinks.eventbrite.com or register for the Zoom presentation at tinyurl.com/March-2023-Berks-Green-Drinks.

Information: Chelsey Simmons, chelsey@thebeatnews.org or 413-464-9402.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

