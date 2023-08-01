Dalton: Environmental talk on wild trout fisheries

Adam Kautza, the Coldwater Fisheries project leader for MassWildlife, will present "Massachusetts Wild Trout Fisheries" at the Berkshire Green Drinks event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in person and online via Zoom.
The in-person gathering begins at 5 p.m. at Shire Breu-Hous inside The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave. The presentation starts at 6 p.m.
Preregistration is required to attend this event. Learn more and RSVP at tinyurl.com/Aug2023-Berks-Green-Drinks.
Berkshire Green Drinks events are sponsored and organized by the Berkshire Environmental Action Team and are free and open to everyone with any environmental interest.
Information: Chelsey Simmons, chelsey@thebeatnews.org or 413-464-9402.