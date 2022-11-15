<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County: Berkshire Grown sets winter farmers markets

Berkshire Grown announces its 2022-2023 season of indoor winter farmers markets in both north and south Berkshire County.

In South Berkshire, the first of six indoor winter farmers markets will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Housy Dome, 1064 Main St., Housatonic. This market will continue on the third Saturday of the month through April. 

The North Adams/Williamstown winter farmers market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18, at Greylock WORKS, 508 State Road, North Adams.

The markets will feature locally grown and produced foods. Admission is free and SNAP will be accepted with a 100 percent match, available at the Market Manager’s table. The Healthy Incentive Program will also be also accepted for shoppers using SNAP. 

Masks are encouraged but not mandatory; the policy may be subject to change during the season according to health regulations. 

Information: berkshiregrown.org or 413-528-0041.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

