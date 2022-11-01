Great Barrington: Book signing by local farmer, author

Berkshire Grown and Scout House are co-hosting a book signing and reading with local author Ellyn Gaydos from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Scout House, 21 Elm St.
Gaydos will read from her New York Times acclaimed best seller, "Pig Years," and participate in a question and answer session moderated by Berkshire Grown Executive Director Margaret Moulton. Wine will be provided by the Egremont Wine Shoppe.
A former team member at Abode Farm in New Lebanon, N.Y., as well as many other farms in the area, Gaydos reflects on the wisdom she gained while working the soils and tending to animals in the Berkshires.
This event is free and open to the public. Information: Sharon@berkshiregrown.org or 413-528-0041.