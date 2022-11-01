<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Book signing by local farmer, author

Berkshire Grown and Scout House are co-hosting a book signing and reading with local author Ellyn Gaydos from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Scout House, 21 Elm St.

Gaydos will read from her New York Times acclaimed best seller, "Pig Years," and participate in a question and answer session moderated by Berkshire Grown Executive Director Margaret Moulton. Wine will be provided by the Egremont Wine Shoppe.

A former team member at Abode Farm in New Lebanon, N.Y., as well as many other farms in the area, Gaydos reflects on the wisdom she gained while working the soils and tending to animals in the Berkshires.

This event is free and open to the public. Information: Sharon@berkshiregrown.org or 413-528-0041.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

