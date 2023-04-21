Pittsfield: 2nd Street hosting harm reduction van

2nd Street Second Chances at 264 Second St. will host a visit from the Berkshire Harm Reduction Mobile Unit from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Supported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Berkshire Harm Reduction Program at Berkshire Medical Center provides vital services to the community, including testing for sexually transmitted infections, HIV and hepatitis C; sharps disposal and syringe service; overdose prevention education and naloxone distribution; and referral to additional community support services.
Used syringes, lancets and other devices that puncture the skin must be brought in a puncture-resistant container, such as a bleach or laundry detergent container, a soda or juice bottle, or a standard sharps container.
The syringe service program provides safe injection education to individuals with substance use disorder, as well as clean equipment and syringes.
The mobile unit travels across the Berkshires to provide services in a supportive and nonjudgmental manner in areas where transportation is challenging for the client. All services are free and do not require proof of insurance.