Pittsfield: BHS wellness program registering participants

Berkshire Health Systems is registering participants for Berkshire 150, a five-week community wellness program running from April 16 to May 21. The goal is to exercise at least 150 minutes a week, the number recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Participants can join as an individual or form a team. Individuals can register at any time, even after the program starts, while teams must be registered by April 17.

Participants can keep track of the number of minutes exercised daily on their phone, a calendar or by using a fitness tracking app. Minutes can be submitted beginning April 21 using a form that can be found on the BHS website. The final day to submit exercise minutes is noon May 25.

To register, visit berkshirehealthsystems.org/berkshire150.

Questions can be directed to the Wellness Team at wellnessatwork@bhs1.org.

