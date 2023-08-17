Pittsfield: Medical Arts Complex to undergo HVAC construction

Berkshire Health Systems has announced plans for work on the mechanical infrastructure of the Medical Arts Complex to ensure the building’s longstanding sustainability as a center for outpatient care.
Construction at the MAC will begin on Sept. 5, following the Labor Day holiday, and is expected to last for 12 months. Work on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems will impact the way that people enter the building.
The front, upper-level entrance of the MAC building that is typically accessed from the parking lot will be closed. All patients, visitors and staff should plan to access the building from the rear (West) using either the ground floor entrance or the second-floor walkway from the parking garage.
The patient parking lot at the front of the building will remain open with a modified driveway entrance. BHS will offer valet parking, extensive shuttle service to the rear door and a modified sidewalk to allow access to the rear of the building to help patients and visitors adapt to the entry changes.
Additional accessible parking will also be available near the rear entrance. Visit berkshirehealthsystems.org/MACProject to view a walking guide and map.
The MAC building, located at 777 North St., was constructed in 1990.