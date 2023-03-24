Berkshire County: BHS putting COVID-19 vaccinations on hold

With a significantly diminished demand, Berkshire Health Systems will temporarily halt its COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the BHS Vaccine & Testing Centers in Pittsfield and North Adams, effective April 1. A final pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held at the Pittsfield center, 505 East St., on Friday, April 7.
The number of people in the region seeking COVID-19 vaccination at the BHS centers has fallen dramatically in recent months. In addition, many local pharmacies now provide the vaccine.
BHS will continue to monitor COVID-19 infection rates and vaccination needs in the county and will adjust its offerings to meet those needs. The organization expects to offer public vaccination services again on a larger scale in fall 2023.