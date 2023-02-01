Pittsfield: BHS adjusts COVID vaccine clinic hours

In the wake of a significant reduction in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, Berkshire Health Systems has adjusted its availability for its vaccine centers in Pittsfield and North Adams.
Effective Monday, Feb. 6, COVID vaccination will be available only two days per week in Pittsfield and one day per week in North Adams for adults, and a pediatric vaccine clinic will be held one Friday each month in Pittsfield.
The altered days and hours of operation for the vaccine centers are as follows:
Pittsfield Vaccine & Testing Center, 505 East St.: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, accepting appointments and walk-ins.
North Adams Vaccine & Testing Center, 98 Church St.: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays only, accepting appointments and walk-ins.
Pediatric vaccine, Pittsfield Vaccine & Testing Center: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Friday of each month beginning March 3, accepting appointments and walk-ins. The final Saturday pediatric clinic will be held Feb. 4.
Appointments can be made by calling the BHS Vaccine Hotline at 855-262-5465 or 855-BMC-LINK weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Only the Pfizer vaccine is available at BHS' Pittsfield and North Adams centers.