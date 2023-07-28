<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: BHS sets public meeting on critical access hospital designation

Berkshire Health Systems has scheduled a community meeting to discuss plans for its application for a critical access hospital designation and the re-opening of inpatient beds in at its North Adams facility as the new North Adams Regional Hospital.

This project is part of BHS’s strategic plan to expand access to care and advance health and wellness for all across the region.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Church Street Center, 265 Church St., on the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts campus. Parking is available behind the Center and attendees should enter through the glass doors at the main Church Street entrance to the building.

The meeting will focus on what a critical access hospital is, the application process for becoming a critical access hospital, and what a critical access hospital will mean for healthcare in the Northern Berkshire region.

BHS is hosting this meeting so that members of the public can learn more about the planned reopening and provide input to health system representatives.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

