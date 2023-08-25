Richmond: HorseWorks offering educational programs

Berkshire HorseWorks is introducing two new programs, Horse Powered Reading and Art Journaling, to its roster of fall programs. Both programs, along with Ranch Life 101, will be offered as after-school programs.
The nonprofit will continue to provide Eagala Model equine-assisted psychotherapy, learning and team-building in addition to its other recreational and therapeutic equine-assisted activities by appointment.
Art Journaling for ages 10-13 supports creativity and self-expression. The class meets Mondays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 16. Cost is $400.
Horse Powered Reading, an arena program for ages 6 and up, uses horses as partners to support students as they identify obstacles and work on five critical reading skills. The class meets Tuesdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 3. Cost is $340.
Ranch Life 101 offers a four-week program for ages 5 to 7 on Wednesdays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 4. Cost is $285. A six-week program for ages 8 to 12 meets Thursdays, Sept. 14 to Oct. 19. Cost is $430.
After-school classes meet from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. All class sizes are limited. Call 413-698-3700 or email info@berkshirehorseworks.com for more information.