Egremont: Filly Frolic fundraiser for Berkshire HorseWorks

Berkshire HorseWorks announces its fourth annual Filly Frolic benefit event from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Egremont Barn, 17 Main St., South Egremont.
This women-only event includes line dancing, dinner, a cash bar, and a specialty cocktail, the Filly Frolic.
Limited tickets cost $75. All proceeds will go toward equine-assisted programming for at-risk youth and families at Berkshire HorseWorks.
To purchase a ticket, call 413-698-3700 or pay via Venmo, @HaySum. Email Events@BerkshireHorseWorks.com for more information.