<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egremont: Filly Frolic fundraiser for Berkshire HorseWorks

Berkshire HorseWorks announces its fourth annual Filly Frolic benefit event from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Egremont Barn, 17 Main St., South Egremont.

This women-only event includes line dancing, dinner, a cash bar, and a specialty cocktail, the Filly Frolic. 

Limited tickets cost $75. All proceeds will go toward equine-assisted programming for at-risk youth and families at Berkshire HorseWorks.

To purchase a ticket, call 413-698-3700 or pay via Venmo, @HaySum. Email  Events@BerkshireHorseWorks.com for more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all