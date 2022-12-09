Berkshire HorseWorks is offering Photography 101, a workshop for ages 8 to 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 to 21.

Participants will get up close and personal with rescue horses while learning the foundations of photography.

The workshops include "Composition and Perspective" on Jan. 7, "Focus and Lighting" on Jan. 14, and "Storytelling and Creativity" on Jan. 21.

The fee is $225 per workshop or $600 for all three. Sliding scales and scholarships are offered.

Information: 413-698-3700 or email info@berkshirehorseworks.com.

