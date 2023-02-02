Richmond: Take Valentine photos with HorseWorks herd

Berkshire HorseWorks Inc., a mission-driven nonprofit at 101 Patton Road, is introducing its pre-Valentine’s Day Romance at the Ranch, a photo opportunity to take pictures with the rescue horses and donkeys, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Bring a camera. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. A $25 donation is suggested. A raffle offers a chance to win a 60-minute Eagala couples session at Berkshire HorseWorks valued at $300. All proceeds will go toward medical care and food for the center's rescue herd.
Berkshire Horseworks offers Eagala Model and Eagala based equine-assisted activities, trail ride lessons, and life skills curriculum for the entire family.
For more information or to ask about a professional portrait package, call 413-698-3700.