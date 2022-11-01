Pittsfield: Subaru raffle raises $72K for Berkshire Humane Society

Barry Collins of Lanesborough won a 2023 Subaru in the 10th annual Choose Your Subaru raffle conducted by Haddad Subaru and the Berkshire Humane Society.
John Perrault, BHS executive director, and Chris Kramek, general manager of Haddad Subaru, pulled the winning ticket on Saturday, Oct. 29, during a day of festivities at the Subaru dealership.
Ticket sales from the raffle raised $72,000 for the Berkshire Humane Society. The event is the largest single contribution to the animal shelter each year.
Festivities began at 9 a.m. with a clinic for free rabies vaccines and microchips. Dr. Charlotte Barkley of Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital administered approximately 50 vaccines and 50 microchips to cats and dogs. The funding for this clinic was provided by a Subaru Loves Pets specific grant.
The day also included a live radio broadcast from Live 95.9, craft mocktails from Higher Bar mocktail and cocktail truck, food from Fat Frogs food truck, and cider and doughnuts from Bartlett’s Orchard.
Other prizes given away include a remote start from Haddad Subaru and a Yeti cooler package.