Pittsfield: BHS adoption month, Subaru raffle drawing

Thanks to grants and donations awarded to the Berkshire Humane Society by the ASPCA and Subaru Loves Pets, all animal adoptions in October will be discounted by $50 and a free rabies and microchip clinic for cats and dogs will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Haddad Subaru, 625 East St.
Dr. Charlotte Barkley of Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital will administer the vaccines. Pet owners should bring their pet's latest rabies certificate even if it has expired. Dogs should be on a six-foot, non-retractable leash and cats should be in a carrier.
The Oct. 29 clinic at Haddad Subaru begins a day of festivities including food and giveaways. Live 95.9 will broadcast from 11 a.m. until the on-the-air drawing for a 2023 Subaru at 1 p.m.
Raffle tickets are available for $40 each or three for $100 and can be purchased at Haddad Subaru and Berkshire Humane Society, Pittsfield; Nature’s Closet, Williamstown; Bartlett’s Orchard, Richmond; Chez Pet, Lenox; Catwalk Boutique and Purradise, Great Barrington; The Shop by Only in My Dreams Events, Egremont, and by calling 413-447-7878, ext. 131.
For more information, visit BerkshireHumane.org.