Lenox: Berkshire Immigrant Center plans benefit celebration

The Berkshire Immigrant Center will presents its fourth annual One World Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Shakespeare & Company, 70 Kemble St., with a headline performance by the Wanda Houston Band.

Acclaimed performers Jason Ennis and Natalia Bernal will open the event with songs for voice and guitar. Master of ceremonies is UK native and Berkshire County resident James Warwick. State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli will serve as guest auctioneer for the paddle raise.

Tickets cost $100 per person and include complimentary wine donated by Domaney's Liquors and Fine Wines, beer donated by Hot Plate Brewing and heavy hors d’oeuvres by KJ Nosh.

BIC is working with Only In My Dreams Events, a local immigrant-owned business, as planners.

For details and tickets, visit berkshireic.org/one-world-celebration. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

All proceeds benefit the legal and educational services that Berkshire Immigrant Center offers to all members of the region’s immigrant community.

