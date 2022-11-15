Great Barrington: Film screening, conversation on youth mental illness

Berkshire International Film Festival and the Austen Riggs Center will present "Shine the Light," a community screening and conversation about youth mental illness and suicide prevention, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St.
A segment from Ken Burns' documentary "Hiding in Plain Sight, Youth Mental Illness," a film by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers, will be followed by the screening of "Up on the Roof," a three-minute PSA produced in the Berkshires, and a conversation with filmmakers, special guests and experts from Austen Riggs.
The event is held in cooperation with executive producer and sponsor Kate Morris and the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention.
Tickets can be purchased at biffma.org or mahaiwe.org for $15, free for ages 18 and younger.