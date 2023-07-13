Pittsfield: Lyric offers children's choral camp

Berkshire Lyric invites children ages 6 to 13 to sing with The Lyric Children’s Chorus at its Summer Choral Music Camp. The annual weeklong camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 31 to Aug. 4 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave.
Participants will sing, learn about music and have fun. Parents can register children at 9 a.m. July 31 at the church.
The week is tuition-free for current chorus members as well as children who plan to join the chorus in the fall, and is supported by Berkshire Lyric. There is a suggested tuition of $100 for guest children who will only be with chorus for the camp.
Camp will be led by Artistic Director Jack Brown with assistance by high school members of Lyric’s Melodious Accord.
Rehearsals for the new season take place on Saturday mornings beginning Sept. 10 at the Unitarian Church. The chorus is tuition-free for all children.
Information: BerkshireLyric.org or 413-298-5365.