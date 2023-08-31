Pittsfield: Children's chorus begins new season

The Lyric Children’s Chorus begins rehearsals for its 2023-2024 season at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave. Registration will take place at the door.
The chorus is open to all children ages 6-13 from Berkshire County and surrounding areas. Rehearsals are designed to teach the basic vocal, musical and performance skills. Lyric continues to provide a full scholarship for every child in the chorus.
The group is led by Berkshire Lyric’s long time artistic director Jack Brown. Performances include Berkshire Lyric’s annual Christmas concerts in December, the Kick the Winter Blues concert in March and the Young Musicians Concert on May 18.
For more information, contact Brown at 413-298-5365 or visit BerkshireLyric.org.