Pittsfield: Berkshire Lyric booking auditions

The Berkshire Lyric Chorus begins rehearsals for its 2023-2024 season at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave. New singers are invited by audition.

The 80-voice Berkshire Lyric Chorus is part of Berkshire Lyric’s community of choral groups for adults, teens and children.

Performances include Lyric’s annual Christmas concerts on Dec. 8 and 10, the Kick the Winter Blues concerts in Lenox and a season ending June 2 Masterworks Concert with orchestra at Seiji Ozawa Hall, Tanglewood.

Interested new singers are admitted by auditions that take place until Sept. 4. Contact director Jack Brown at 413-298-5365 to arrange a time.

For more information, visit BerkshireLyric.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

