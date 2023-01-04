Pittsfield: Berkshire Lyric booking auditions

The Berkshire Lyric Chorus begins rehearsals for its spring Masterworks Concert on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave.
Interested new singers are admitted by audition. Contact director Jack Brown at 413-298-5365 to schedule an appointment.
The Spring Masterworks concert will take place on June 4 at Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall in Lenox and will feature Brahms' “A German Requiem.” The 100-voice chorus will be accompanied by an orchestra.
The chorus will also prepare for a program of Irish music with their Lyric Children’s Chorus on Feb. 18 and 19 in Lenox. For more information about singing with the Berkshire Lyric Chorus, visit BerkshireLyric.org.