Berkshire County: Berkshire Lyric staging three holiday concerts

Berkshire Lyric will present three separate Christmas concerts this December, each with a slightly different feel, with music designed for each setting.
The first, "Angels We Have Heard on High," begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Mark Church, 400 West St., Pittsfield. Traditional and contemporary a cappella carols will take advantage of the gothic church's acoustics.
Lyric will be joined by the young women’s ensemble Melodious Accord and soloists Lily Lothrop, Madeleine Redpath, Rich Geiler, and John Demler under the direction of Jack Brown and assisted by Joe Rose at the pipe organ.
"There Was a Star" is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington. The choral program will have a broader mix of Christmas music with Rose at the piano.
Lyric will be joined by its Children's Chorus and Melodious Accord for "Home on Christmas Day" at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St., Stockbridge. The concert features traditional and contemporary carols, standards from the American holiday songbook, a sing-along, and an appearance by Santa.
Tickets for Dec. 9 and 17 are $20 and will be sold at the door, with children and students 18 and under admitted free. Tickets for Dec. 11 are $25 for all, with no discount for children due to the more limited seating capacity.
Advance purchases can be made at berkshirelyric.org or from member singers.