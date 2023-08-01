Berkshire County: Concerts to benefit area food pantries

Berkshire Lyric's chamber choir, Ubi Caritas, will perform a pair of choral concerts to raise money for Berkshire County food pantries on Sunday, Aug. 6.
The identical concerts include a 3 p.m. performance at St. Mark Church, 400 West St., Pittsfield, followed by a 5 p.m. performance at St. Joseph Church, 11 Elm St., Stockbridge.
There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken to directly benefit food pantries that are supported by these parishes in Berkshire County.
Ubi Caritas is Berkshire Lyric’s select a cappella chorus of 20 Berkshire County singers ages 16-30. The program includes both sacred and secular choral music from several traditions and periods.
For more information, visit BerkshireLyric.org or call 413-298-5365.