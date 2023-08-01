<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County: Concerts to benefit area food pantries

Berkshire Lyric's chamber choir, Ubi Caritas, will perform a pair of choral concerts to raise money for Berkshire County food pantries on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The identical concerts include a 3 p.m. performance at St. Mark Church, 400 West St., Pittsfield, followed by a 5 p.m. performance at St. Joseph Church, 11 Elm St., Stockbridge.

There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken to directly benefit food pantries that are supported by these parishes in Berkshire County.

Ubi Caritas is Berkshire Lyric’s select a cappella chorus of 20 Berkshire County singers ages 16-30. The program includes both sacred and secular choral music from several traditions and periods.

For more information, visit BerkshireLyric.org or call 413-298-5365.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

