Pittsfield: Choral ensemble open by audition

Melodious Accord begins rehearsals for its 2023 spring season at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave. The chorus is open by audition to girls ages 14 to 18 from Berkshire County and surrounding areas. All admitted singers receive a full scholarship for tuition and expenses.
Melodious Accord is one of a family of five choruses comprising Berkshire Lyric, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. This select high school ensemble performs music from all styles and periods, much of it a cappella.
The chorus is led by Berkshire Lyric’s longtime artistic director Jack Brown, who also directs the 80-voice Berkshire Lyric Chorus and is head of the vocal/choral program at The Hotchkiss School. He is assisted by Lyric’s accompanist Joe Rose.
For more information, contact Brown at 413-298-5365 or visit BerkshireLyric.org.