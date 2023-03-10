<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lenox: Kick the winter blues at Lyric concerts

Berkshire Lyric will present its annual “Kick the Winter Blues” pop concerts at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, in the Town Hall auditorium.

Titled “A Musical Trip to Ireland,” the program features popular and traditional Irish music sung by the Berkshire Lyric Chorus, Lyric Children’s Chorus and Melodious Accord, along with the Berkshire Irish dance group Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc.

Tickets can be purchased at BerkshireLyric.org or at the door for $20 with children admitted free. Proceeds support full scholarships for the young singers who will be part of Lyric’s June 4 performance at Ozawa Hall at Tanglewood.

