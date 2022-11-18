Berkshire County: Magazine names photo contest winner, finalists

Berkshire Magazine has released the winning image and finalists for this year's “The Great Outdoors” photo contest. Readers were asked to submit photos of outdoor activities or recreational sports that they enjoy doing in the Berkshires.
This year’s winning entry was “Lone Fishermen” by Beth Carroll, photographed at Onota Lake in Pittsfield. Carroll will receive dinner for two at Gateways Inn Dine + Drink in Lenox.
Second place was “Snowy Cycling” by Coley Cary, photographed in Alford. Cary also was a finalist with “Calm Kayak at Dusk” at Richmond Pond. The other finalists were Erin Duffey with “Mountain Meadow” in Williamstown and Betty Kang with “On Top of Monument Mountain” in Great Barrington.
The winning image and finalists can be seen in the just-released holiday issue of Berkshire Magazine and can be viewed at berkshiremag.com/holiday-22/the-great-outdoors.
The winner and each of the finalists also will receive a pair of passes to Hancock Shaker Village’s Holiday Nights.
Money raised from the contest fees will be donated to the Brien Center, which is celebrating 100+ years.
Contest judges included Nathaniel Silver, director of Hancock Shaker Village; Pamela Tatge, executive and artistic director of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival; Anastasia Stanmeyer, editor-in-chief of Berkshire Magazine; and Joshua Sherman, publisher of Old Mill Road Media.