<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Paving scheduled at BMC main entrance

Berkshire Health Systems announces blacktop removal and paving at the main entrance of Berkshire Medical Center as part of the ongoing mechanical infrastructure work at the neighboring Medical Arts Complex.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, contractors will remove blacktop from the northbound lane of the main driveway entrance to the hospital at 725 North St. Traffic will move to the southbound lane at various points during the day.

Paving will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and similar traffic restrictions will apply.

Flaggers will be onsite for both days to manage traffic while the work takes place. Visitors are advised to allow extra time when using the hospital's main entrance.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all