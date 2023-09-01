Pittsfield: Paving scheduled at BMC main entrance

Berkshire Health Systems announces blacktop removal and paving at the main entrance of Berkshire Medical Center as part of the ongoing mechanical infrastructure work at the neighboring Medical Arts Complex.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, contractors will remove blacktop from the northbound lane of the main driveway entrance to the hospital at 725 North St. Traffic will move to the southbound lane at various points during the day.
Paving will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and similar traffic restrictions will apply.
Flaggers will be onsite for both days to manage traffic while the work takes place. Visitors are advised to allow extra time when using the hospital's main entrance.