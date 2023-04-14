Pittsfield: Free museum admission for foster families

Berkshire Museum announces a partnership with Wonderfund, a nonprofit working with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families to provide enrichment opportunities to foster children and families. Under this program, foster families receive free admission to Berkshire Museum for two adults and two children.
Free admission to the Museum also gives families access to Museum programs such as “WeeMuse Littlest Learners” a weekly, educator-led activity for infants and toddlers to spark curiosity with hands-on cognitive and social experiences, at 4 p.m. Thursdays.
The Museum’s aquarium also hosts “Discovery Tank,” an educator-led program at 3 p.m. Fridays, featuring the crustaceans, sea urchins, starfish, and many other creatures of the aquarium's tide pool.
For more information on Museum programs, visit berkshiremuseum.org or call 413-443-7171.