Pittsfield: Music School hosting cabaret celebration

Music @ The Taft will present Songs from the Heart, a 20th anniversary celebration of the Berkshire Music School cabaret workshop, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the Taft Recital Hall, 30 Wendell Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

BMS voice faculty member Sherri James Buxton brings her Broadway and New York cabaret experience to the Taft in a program of songs, stories and anecdotes about performing before, during and after COVID.  

Buxton will perform with Bob Shepherd, piano; Dan Broad, bass; and special guest, Paul Green, clarinet. Songs include selections from Broadway, Cabaret and the Great American Songbook.

Tickets cost $40 each or $75 per couple, and can be purchased at berkshiremusicschool.org/box-office or reserve seats at 413-442-1411.

