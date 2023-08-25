Berkshire Music School announces expanded offerings for its 2023 fall semester.
For the new school year, BMS will continue to offer a wide variety of private lessons and group classes ranging from training in all instruments and voice, introduction to music for children (offered in English and Spanish), and performance groups such as the BMS String Orchestra and Cabaret Workshop Intensive.
New fall offerings include Bass Clef Club, Presto Ensemble and Youth Electronic Music.
Community group classes are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis. Register using the suggested tuition at berkshiremusicschool.org, or register with another amount by either emailing lgranda@berkshiremusicschool.org or calling the school office at 413-442-1411.
BMS also offers private lessons in voice, all band and orchestral instruments, and theory/solfege. Private lessons in 30, 45 or 60-minute intervals can be scheduled by calling 413-442-1411 or emailing smoderksi@berkshiremusicschool.org.
For the full list of class offerings, visit berkshiremusicschool.org.