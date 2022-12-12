<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Music school faculty staging family concert

Music @ The Taft will present Holiday Fun with Dan, Julia and Jim at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Berkshire Music School, Taft Recital Hall, 30 Wendell Ave.

Concert music will include holiday favorites with sing-alongs geared towards young music lovers.

The performance is organized by BMS's youth class faculty member Dan Pena-Ariel, who will perform on the piano, saxophone, koto, ocarina, and sing. Julia Rousse Shippee and Jim Wojtaszek accompany Pena-Ariel on the guitar. 

The suggested donation is $5. Reserve seats at berkshiremusicschool.org/box-office or call 413-442-1411.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

