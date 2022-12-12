Pittsfield: Music school faculty staging family concert

Music @ The Taft will present Holiday Fun with Dan, Julia and Jim at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Berkshire Music School, Taft Recital Hall, 30 Wendell Ave.
Concert music will include holiday favorites with sing-alongs geared towards young music lovers.
The performance is organized by BMS's youth class faculty member Dan Pena-Ariel, who will perform on the piano, saxophone, koto, ocarina, and sing. Julia Rousse Shippee and Jim Wojtaszek accompany Pena-Ariel on the guitar.
The suggested donation is $5. Reserve seats at berkshiremusicschool.org/box-office or call 413-442-1411.