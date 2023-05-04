<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Music school slates scholarship auditions

For the 2023-2024 academic year, Berkshire Music School will offer increased need-based financial aid for private lessons, as well as competitive talent- and merit-based scholarships to attract the most talented and promising musicians in the region.

Auditions for the Talent & Merit Scholarship Program will be conducted by appointment before a panel of professional musicians on Sunday, May 21.

Auditions are open to the entire community, and musicians do not have to be a current BMS student to be considered. Each audition will last 5-7 minutes. 

To make an appointment, musicians should submit an audition request form to Executive Director Natalie Johnsonius Neubert at nneubert@berkshiremusicschool.org and include their training and performance background as well as a letter of recommendation from someone familiar with their work as a musician.

Those who cannot attend on May 21 should contact the office as a makeup date will be held on Thursday, May 18.

For more information, including audition requirements, visit berkshiremusicschool.org/financial-aid.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

