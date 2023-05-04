Pittsfield: Music school slates scholarship auditions

For the 2023-2024 academic year, Berkshire Music School will offer increased need-based financial aid for private lessons, as well as competitive talent- and merit-based scholarships to attract the most talented and promising musicians in the region.
Auditions for the Talent & Merit Scholarship Program will be conducted by appointment before a panel of professional musicians on Sunday, May 21.
Auditions are open to the entire community, and musicians do not have to be a current BMS student to be considered. Each audition will last 5-7 minutes.
To make an appointment, musicians should submit an audition request form to Executive Director Natalie Johnsonius Neubert at nneubert@berkshiremusicschool.org and include their training and performance background as well as a letter of recommendation from someone familiar with their work as a musician.
Those who cannot attend on May 21 should contact the office as a makeup date will be held on Thursday, May 18.
For more information, including audition requirements, visit berkshiremusicschool.org/financial-aid.