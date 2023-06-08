Lenox: BMS String Orchestra staging spring concert

The Berkshire Music School string orchestra will perform its spring concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Lenox Community Center, 65 Walker St.
The concert is free and open to the public. No reservations are required.
