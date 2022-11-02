Great Barrington: BNRC celebrating new trail opening

Berkshire Natural Resources Council invites the public to the grand opening of Whale Rock Trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Thomas & Palmer Brook conservation reserve, 305 State Road. Rachel Hailey, founder of DEI Outdoors, will give commemorative remarks.
Festivities include a guided hike to Whale Rock, an all-ages guided stroll on the Meadow Loop which is designed for physical accessibility, and games, crafts and autumn-inspired drinks and snacks.
The event is free. To register, visit WhalesandTrails.eventbrite.com.
The event will also celebrate the release of two new print and digital resources available in both Spanish and English: Berkshire County Trails for All and Everybody Can Hike.
For digital versions, visit bnrc.org/learn. Hard copies will be distributed throughout the Berkshires and are available directly by emailing frontdesk@bnrc.org.