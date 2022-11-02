<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: BNRC celebrating new trail opening

Berkshire Natural Resources Council invites the public to the grand opening of Whale Rock Trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Thomas & Palmer Brook conservation reserve, 305 State Road. Rachel Hailey, founder of DEI Outdoors, will give commemorative remarks.

Festivities include a guided hike to Whale Rock, an all-ages guided stroll on the Meadow Loop which is designed for physical accessibility, and games, crafts and autumn-inspired drinks and snacks.

The event is free. To register, visit WhalesandTrails.eventbrite.com.

The event will also celebrate the release of two new print and digital resources available in both Spanish and English: Berkshire County Trails for All and Everybody Can Hike.

For digital versions, visit bnrc.org/learn. Hard copies will be distributed throughout the Berkshires and are available directly by emailing frontdesk@bnrc.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all