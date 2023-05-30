Pittsfield: Annual Pride Festival expands programming

Berkshire Pride's seventh annual LGBTQIA+ Pride Festival is expanding into five days of programming beginning Wednesday, May 31, through Sunday, June 4. This year's theme is “Every Day is Pride.”
Pride Week kicks off with a 21+ karaoke event sponsored by Temescal Wellness at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Hot Plate Brewing Company, 1 School St. The Pride flag raising with Mayor Linda Tyer is set for noon Thursday, June 1, at City Hall, 70 Allen St.
The Berkshire Pride Festival is slated from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at The Common Park, 100 First St., featuring an array of local small business vendors, food stalls, community resources, and live entertainment. The free event is both family- and pet-friendly.
The second annual Eagle Street parade will step off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Persip Park on North Street and conclude at the festival grounds at The Common.
New this year is a 21+ after party, “Every Night is Pride,” at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at The Holiday Inn, 1 West St.
Programming also includes a First Friday Pride Art Walk, a drag pageant, youth events, a tea dance, and more. Visit berkshirepride.org for the complete schedule.