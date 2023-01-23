<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Creative movement class for immigrant population

Berkshire Pulse, a dance and performing arts education center located in Housatonic, announces the return of its Moving Life Stories program with workshops in Great Barrington and Pittsfield.

Moving Life Stories is a creative movement class created for and geared toward the Berkshire immigrant population and their allies. These workshops provide opportunities to share personal journeys, stories, and connections to places past and present through movement games, exercises, dancing, and community building.

Great Barrington sessions will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 3 to March 24, at the Southern Berkshire Friends Meeting House, 280 State Road. Pittsfield sessions will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 4 to May 23, at the Pittsfield YMCA, 292 North St.

No prior movement experience is required, and the class is appropriate for all ages. A Spanish-speaking interpreter will be present, childcare is provided and transportation can be arranged.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/ybzcsv5w, email berkshire.pulse@gmail.com or call 413-274-6624.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

