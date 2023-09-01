<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Berkshire Pulse registering for fall classes

Berkshire Pulse, South County’s dance and performing arts education center located in Housatonic, will begin fall classes and programs on Sept. 11. Registration is open at berkshirepulse.org.

Berkshire Pulse offers a range of music, dance and movement classes for all ages and levels, in-school programs, community programs, residencies, and rentals. 

Tuition assistance is available for all regular classes, including an ongoing 100 percent discount for performing arts program enrollments and community classes to families with a valid Massachusetts EBT, WIC or ConnectorCare card.

Call 413-274-6624 or email berkshire.pulse@gmail.com with questions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

