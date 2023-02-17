Great Barrington: Registration open for dance intensives

Berkshire Pulse, a dance and performing arts education center in Housatonic, announces summer dance intensives for ages 4 to 18 running June through August, with morning and evening community classes for teens and adults of all ages and levels.
Berkshire Pulse’s summer intensive offerings range in style and genre, from contemporary and choreography, to musical theater, hip hop and more. Tuition assistance is available.
For more information and registration, visit tinyurl.com/42kb48ah or berkshirepulse.org.