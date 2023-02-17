<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Registration open for dance intensives

Berkshire Pulse, a dance and performing arts education center in Housatonic, announces summer dance intensives for ages 4 to 18 running June through August, with morning and evening community classes for teens and adults of all ages and levels.

Berkshire Pulse’s summer intensive offerings range in style and genre, from contemporary and choreography, to musical theater, hip hop and more. Tuition assistance is available.

For more information and registration, visit tinyurl.com/42kb48ah or berkshirepulse.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all