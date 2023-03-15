<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Fifteen teams competing in Robotics Challenge

The 22nd annual Berkshire Robotics Challenge, hosted and sponsored by the Berkshire Innovation Center, is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at Taconic High School. The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s challenge, “Super Powered,” features a field of 15 teams with more than 100 students from all over Berkshire County, using programmable robots to complete a variety of hypothetical missions that explore where energy comes from and how it is distributed, stored and used.

Eric Planey, CEO of SolaBlock, will provide the keynote address at 8:55 a.m. The Challenge will be competed in four rounds between 9:20 and 11:35 a.m., with the top eight point-scorers advancing to the Great Eight Playoff at 12:05 p.m.

An awards ceremony, including honors for Sportsmanship & Team Spirit, Best Mechanical Design, Most Innovative Design, and Best Programming, is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all