Adams: Scenic Railway sets fall, winter schedule

The Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum has opened ticket sales for several popular fall and winter trips.

The Hoosac Berkshire Valley, BSRM’s scenic train ride based in Adams, will be hosting a cemetery tour, fall foliage trips and three holiday-themed trains through the end of 2023. BSRM is also continuing its ice cream trains to close out its summer season.

Ice cream trains will depart at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; 1 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3; and 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

BSRM is partnering with the North Adams Historical Society at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, for a train ride to the historic Southview Cemetery and a tour of the property. 

Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22, BRSM will host several one-hour Fall Foliage Train Rides.  

Ticket sales have also begun for a Halloween-themed Spirited Train Ride on Oct. 28.  

Tinseliner Trains will return from Nov. 24 to Dec. 17, and singers Samantha Talora and Ron Ramsay will join BSRM on the Martinis & Mistletoe Cabaret Trains on Dec. 9 and 16. 

All rides depart from Adams Station at 4 Hoosac St. Passenger parking is available at the Adams Visitor Center. Visit berkshiretrains.org for ticket prices and more information.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

