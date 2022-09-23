Miss Hall's School at 492 Holmes Road will host the Berkshire County School Fair from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
This free event will showcase public and independent schools from prekindergarten to grade 12 in Berkshire County.
Participating schools include Bard Academy at Simon's Rock, Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School (BART), Berkshire Country Day School, Berkshire School, Buxton School, Central Berkshire Regional School District, Darrow School, Miss Hall's, Montessori School of the Berkshires, Pine Cobble School, St. Agnes Academy, St. Mary's School, and St. Stanislaus Kostka School.
To register, visit misshalls.org/bcsfair. Direct questions to Nolan Oxley at noxley@misshalls.org or 413-395-7042.