Sheffield: Berkshire School performing 'Matilda'

Berkshire School’s Theater Department will present its winter production, "Matilda: The Musical," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16 to 18, in Berkshire School’s Allen Theater, 245 North Undermountain Road.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tim Michin and a book by Dennis Kelly, the musical is based on the classic children’s book by Roald Dahl. 

The production features local students Justine Rabley of Great Barrington, Ellie Grimmett of Lenox, and Chloe Howard, Diana Splawn and Hannah LaPier, all of Sheffield, as well as a live, nine-piece band composed of local musicians, technicians and artists.

There is a $2 suggested donation at the door and one 15-minute intermission.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

