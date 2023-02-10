Sheffield: Berkshire School performing 'Matilda'

Berkshire School’s Theater Department will present its winter production, "Matilda: The Musical," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 16 to 18, in Berkshire School’s Allen Theater, 245 North Undermountain Road.
Featuring music and lyrics by Tim Michin and a book by Dennis Kelly, the musical is based on the classic children’s book by Roald Dahl.
The production features local students Justine Rabley of Great Barrington, Ellie Grimmett of Lenox, and Chloe Howard, Diana Splawn and Hannah LaPier, all of Sheffield, as well as a live, nine-piece band composed of local musicians, technicians and artists.
There is a $2 suggested donation at the door and one 15-minute intermission.